European Commissioners called Meta Platforms’ age verification processes into question, as the bloc heaped pressure on the company by opening another full-scale investigation under the guise of its Digital Services Act (DSA).

Commissioners Thierry Breton and Margrethe Vestager explained there are concerns Meta Platforms has not done enough to meet the terms of the DSA when it comes to protecting children online, verifying details and ensuring privacy.

Internal Market Commissioner Breton said the European Commission (EC) is “not convinced” Meta Platforms has done enough “to comply with the DSA obligations to mitigate the risks of negative effects to the physical and mental health of young Europeans” using its Facebook and Instagram platforms.

Vestager, under her hat as VP for a Europe Fit for the Digital Age, added the investigation is “another step to ensure safety for young online users”.

“We have concerns that Facebook and Instagram may stimulate behavioural addictions and the methods of age verification that Meta has put in place on their services is not adequate”.

The EC moved to a full probe after being unconvinced by details Meta Platforms provided for a preliminary assessment in September 2023.

Its action adds to a probe into Meta Platforms’ handling of deceptive advertising and illegal political content opened at the end of April.

The EC explained the latest formal proceeding opens the door to potential actions including the adoption of “interim measures and non-compliance decisions”, though it added it may also accept Meta Platforms’ commitments to “remedy the issues raised in the proceedings”.

Breton said the EC is “sparing no effort to protect our children”.