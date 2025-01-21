The UK government unveiled plans to launch a mobile wallet offering access to official documents including driving licences, part of an ongoing push to transform operations through technology.

The wallet will be accompanied by a fresh mobile app and will allow people to see government-issued documents on their devices.

Driving licences will be among the first digital documents launched, with plans to introduce this element later this year.

By 2027, the wallet is due to include cards used by former armed service personnel and “every other credential issued by the government”.

In a statement, the government explained the GOV.UK Wallet would allow users to store such documents on their phones and adopt the necessary technology to ensure security and safety.

This will include facial recognition checks similar to those used when people make payments using digital bank cards.

Another new app due to launch this year is set to enable people to access government information and complete “essential tasks from their phone”.

As well as offering users a personalised experience, future upgrades on the app will include an AI-powered chatbot and ways to make payments for services.

Peter Kyle, UK Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology, said the government would be overhauling how the public sector uses technology, “which is essential for delivering our plan for change”.

“Crucially, it also opens huge opportunities to make interacting with public services much easier by putting people in control of their own data.”

Humphrey

Separately, the government also introduced Humphrey, a set of AI tools designed to streamline public services, eliminate delays and reduce costs.

Last week, Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced a strategy to deploy AI across public and private sectors in a bid to drive economic growth.