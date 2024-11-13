Meta Platforms unveiled changes to its pay or consent advertising model on Facebook and Instagram, in an attempt to address the European Commission’s findings the social media giant violated its Digital Markets Act (DMA).

Over the coming weeks, European Union-based Facebook and Instagram users can pick between subscribing to an ad-free experience or continuing to access the services for free. Those who take the free option will see “less personalised ads” while using the social media platforms.

With the less personalised option, Meta Platforms will use significantly less data to create targeted ads.

Despite the move, the company noted in a blog post it remained “committed to personalised advertising, which will always be the cornerstone of a free and inclusive internet”.

Social media users who opt into the new feature will see ads based on their gender, age, location and activity on Facebook and Instagram.

Meta Platforms will also roll out an “ad break” feature that “means that some of the ads people will see in the less personalised ads experience will be unskippable for a few seconds”.

It also reduced the monthly price for its ad-free subscription on the web to €5.99 a month from €9.99, and to €7.99 from €12.99 on iOS and Android devices.

Facebook and Instagram launched a no-ads subscription service in Europe a year ago, which requires users to subscribe to ad-free versions or consent to having their data tracked.

The EC’s procedural step found the previous advertising model does not allow users to opt for a service that uses less of their personal data, but is otherwise equivalent to the personalised ads based service.