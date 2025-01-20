Meta Platforms will maintain its use of third-party fact-checkers across Instagram, Facebook and Threads outside the US despite scrapping the programme domestically earlier this month.

During the World Economic Forum in Davos, Meta Platforms’ head of global business Nicola Mendelsohn told Bloomberg Television that international fact-checking arrangements would remain in place while the company assesses the impact of the US rollback.

“We’ll see how that goes as we move it out over the years. So, nothing is changing in the rest of the world at the moment, we are still working with those fact checkers around the world.” she explained.

The tech giant recently replaced its US fact-checking system with a community-driven notes feature across its social media platforms, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg justifying the decision by criticising fact-checkers as “politically biased”. The Meta Platforms owner also cited the recent US elections as a “cultural tipping point” towards freedom of speech.

However, stricter international laws make such changes abroad more challenging; under the European Union’s Digital Services Act, major platforms face heavy penalties if they fail to effectively combat political disinformation.