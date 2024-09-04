Google released the source code of its Android 15 operating system for developers and highlighted new features for smartphones and Wear OS watches, including text-to-speech technology for web pages in Chrome.

Google’s newest operating system is now available in the Android Open Source Project, with support for Pixel devices due to roll out over the coming weeks.

Android 15 will also be available on select devices from Samsung, Honor, iQOO, Lenovo, Motorola, Nothing, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Sharp, Sony, Tecno, Vivo, and Xiaomi in the coming months.

Google first announced its TalkBack accessibility feature during the company’s annual I/O developer conference in May. The screen reader is designed for users who are blind or have low vision.

It is powered by Google’s Gemini Nano large language model to provide detailed audio descriptions of images such as pictures in text messages, online products and photos in camera rolls.

An additional accessibility feature, called Listen to this page, enables Chrome browser users to hear the content of web pages at their preferred listening speed, type of voice and language.

Google’s self-explanatory Circle to Search function that was announced earlier this year now allows Android users to instantly search for songs by using a new music button without switching to third-party apps.

Users activate Circle to Search by holding down the Home button or navigation bar to find artists or the names of songs playing from a phone or nearby speakers.

Android’s earthquake alert system is expanding to all US states and six territories. It uses built-in accelerometers in Android phones to provide early warnings for tremors. It also gives users tips on what to do next following earthquakes.

Android smartwatch customers can download maps from Google Maps onto their phones to find directions if they leave their phones behind or don’t have cell service.

Watch OS includes two shortcuts to allow users to search by voice or by tapping on the phone face for directions.