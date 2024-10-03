Finnish smart technology designer Oura rolled out its latest ring wearable, powering the device with new sensing technology aimed at delivering continuous and more accurate health data.

The Oura Ring 4 runs on smart sensing algorithms designed to seamlessly adapt to the “unique physiology” of the wearer’s finger. It comes with 18 signal pathways, more than double the number of signal paths in its predecessor.

According to the brand, this allows the algorithm to pick the best signal path to increase data accuracy, making it the most “accurate iteration of Oura Ring yet”.

The ring also has a slimmer design and an improved battery, with a duration of up to eight days.

Holly Shelton, Oura’s chief product officer, stated it “designed Oura Ring 4 to be life-proof, it’s easy to create technology that works under optimal conditions, but that doesn’t reflect real life”.

“With Smart Sensing, Oura Ring 4 accounts for ring rotation that naturally occurs with daily activities, as well as differences in finger anatomy, shape, BMI, and skin tone”, Shelton said.

Citing a study conducted in August, Oura stated the use of smart sensing enables 15 per cent more accurate breathing disturbance index thanks to higher signal fidelity.

It also results in 7 per cent fewer gaps in the daytime heart rate, and 31 per cent fewer gaps in the nighttime heart rate.

To activate Oura Ring 4, users can pair it with Oura’s upgraded mobile app, which provides “a more streamlined, at-a-glance view into both daily and long-term health metrics”.

The app now covers new health categories including women’s health, stress and resilience, and heart health, with plans to incorporate metabolic health. The updates are accessible to all Oura Ring users regardless of the ring model.

Oura Ring 4 is available for pre-orders starting today (3 October). It comes in six colours with an expanded range of 12 sizes, with prices starting from £349.