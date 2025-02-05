Apple rolled out a new app that allows iPhone users to create custom event invitations and reportedly made changes to its AppleCare+ protection programme.

With the Apple Invites app, users can create and share invitations, RSVP, contribute to Shared Albums and engage with Apple Music playlists by tapping into its Apple Intelligence AI software.

The app is free to download from the Apple App Store, but users need an iCloud+ subscription priced from $0.99 per month.

Brent Chiu-Watson, Apple’s senior director of worldwide product marketing for apps and iCloud, explained the app “brings together capabilities our users already know and love across iPhone, iCloud, and Apple Music, making it easy to plan special events”.

AppleCare+ changes

MacRumors reported Apple increased the cost of its AppleCare+ device protection programme in the US. The $0.50 price increase is across all models of iPhones.

Bloomberg reported US iPhone customers are no longer able to pay for two-to-three-year AppleCare+ plans at retail stores or by using the AppleCare menu on their devices,

The news agency noted Apple is now prioritising the more expensive Theft & Loss plans which require monthly or annual payment options.

The change in plans start next week, according to a tweet from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman

Last month, the company’s services business, which includes subscriptions, warranties and licensing deals, posted Q1 2025 revenue of $26.3 billion, up 14 per cent year-on-year.

