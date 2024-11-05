Apple reportedly offered to invest $10 million in Indonesia to boost local manufacturing, as the company tries to heal a rift which resulted in a ban on sales of its latest iPhone range.

Bloomberg reported Apple would put cash into a factory in Jakarta and work with its suppliers to make accessories and components for its devices.

Sources told Bloomberg Apple had submitted the proposal to the country’s Ministry of Industry and the authority is expected to reach a decision shortly.

The ministry blocked a permit which allowed the company to sell its iPhone 16 range last month after finding Apple did not meet rules requiring 40 per cent of local components to be used in the production of its devices.

At the time, a ministry representative stated Apple had failed to fulfil its investment commitments.

The country also banned Pixel devices over claims of a lack of investment by Google.

Bloomberg pointed out an investment of $10 million would be a small price to pay given Apple would open its latest models to more than 200 million potential consumers.