Apple could significantly hike the proportion of top-tier screens produced by Samsung Display used in its smartphones when it reveals a successor to the current iPhone 16 range, South Korean news outlet ETNews reported.

Samsung Display’s latest OLEDs will be used across the next iPhone range compared with two of the current iPhone lineup, ETNews wrote.

The news outlet reported Samsung Display’s units are made from a material dubbed M14, which it stated is the “highest-performing” type of OLED currently available in commercial quantities.

ETNews expects Samsung Display to provide screens for four iPhone models Apple plans to release later this year, measuring 6.1-inches, 6.3-inches, 6.6-inches and 6.9-inches.

The news outlet indicated Samsung Display may not be the sole supplier of iPhone screens, though stated it would take the bulk at between 80 million and 90 million units.

SammyFans reported Chinese manufacturer BOE and South Korean rival LG Display are also on Apple’s supplier list.

The dedicated news channel noted the arrangement could result in Apple running a higher-quality screen than Samsung’s own smartphones, explaining the Galaxy S25 range currently employs the vendor’s M13 material set.