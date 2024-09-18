Spanish operator MasOrange claimed it increased mobile data speeds by more than 15 per cent on the metro railway line in Madrid, in addition to blanketing suburban parts of seven other cities with high-speed connectivity.

In a statement MasOrange noted it upgraded the mobile networks on the metro line connecting Madrid and Bilbao subways, enabling “a continuous and optimal experience” for calls and browsing for its customers.

Today, MasOrange added it now provides enhanced mobile coverage in the suburban areas of Barcelona, Malaga, Bilbao, Granada, Palma de Mallorca, Seville and Valencia.

It covers 99 per cent of the Spanish population with 4G and 85.4 per cent of the population with 5G, the latter of which blankets more than 2,700 Spanish municipalities, the operator said in an update on its progress.

The company has wasted no time to invest in Spanish mobile and fibre infrastructure since it officially entered into operation March, having committed €700 million of investment into Andalusia and €3.6 million into the deployment of standalone (SA) 5G at the Port of Barcelona over the next three years.

MasOrange has more than 30 million mobile customers, 7.3 million broadband subscribers, and 2.3 million TV customers, with more than 29 million homes connected to its fibre services.