MasOrange, the joint entity of Orange and Masmovil’s Spanish units, announced it will pump more than €700 million to boost its Andalusian mobile and fibre infrastructure over the next three years.

In a translated statement, Orange and Masmovil claimed they had historically invested more than €5.5 billion so far in the Andalusian community, with the money mainly deployed to develop its infrastructure in the region.

As part of its ongoing commitment to Andalusia, the now combined operator explained it will make an additional investment of more than €700 million in the next three years to support digital transformation initiatives, including introducing new services and expanding its infrastructure, on top of encouraging job creation.

MasOrange explained it created 8,200 direct and indirect jobs since the company’s founding, and has covered 80 per cent of the Andalusian population with 5G and fibre.

More than 5.2 million homes in the community are connected to its fibre network, MasOrange said, pitching this as a progress to narrow digital divide and empower local businesses. The company also caters to private and government organisations in the region and it also highlighted educational initiatives to improve digital literacy in the region.

MasOrange has more than 30 million mobile customers, 7.3 million broadband subscribers and 2.3 million users for its TV services.