BT Group claimed it has made significant progress in transforming its customer service offering by integrating AI technology, pointing to a deployment of US software company Sprinklr’s platform following a partnership between the pair.

BT stated it has now integrated Sprinklr’s unified customer experience platform by combining advanced AI and generative AI (genAI) technologies to enable conversational, personalised responses across the group’s Business and Consumer units, as well as for internal channels.

The two companies first announced a deal to collaborate in March.

In addition to BT customers, the upgraded platform is also being used for EE’s virtual AI assistant Aimee, which apparently handles more than 60,000 customer conversations per week, with use growing 51 per cent year-on-year. The company explained that with the genAI enhanced virtual assistant, the demand for online customer support is waning, boosting efficiency by leaving guides to manage more advanced tasks.

Additionally, collaborating with Sprinklr has enabled the company to implement security guardrails that can detect attempts to prompt AI to misbehave. BT also claimed it has enforced ethical measures to ensure data privacy, including hosting AI capabilities on a private cloud.

The operator reiterated it remains neutral towards large language models (LLMs) used in its genAI, continuing to draw on a variety of suitable LLMs on a case-by-case basis.

BT’s collaboration with Sprinklr adds to other AI moves, including a deal with AWS earlier this year to power the development of AI applications within the organisation.

Commenting on the partnership, Harry Singh, MD of consumer digital at BT argued the tie-up with Sprinklr marks a significant step forward in BT’s commitment to use “cutting-edge” technology to deliver improved customer experiences.

“With our customer contact platform, we have unlocked powerful AI-enhanced capabilities for our customer service, boosting satisfaction and creating exciting new opportunities for customer experience.”