Nearly five years after operators launched 5G in Hong Kong, users of the service accounted for almost 30 per cent of total mobile subscriptions at end-September 2024, data from Office of the Communications Authority (OFCA) showed.

OFCA reported 5G subscriptions grew 16.1 per cent year-on-year to 7.6 million, while 4G users were marginally higher at 17.5 million. The number of 3G customers fell 13.7 per cent to about 563,000.

Average monthly data usage increased 7.7 per cent to 8.6GB. Prepaid users accounted for almost 39 per cent of total mobile subscriptions.

Operators launched 5G services in 2020 using the 3.5GHz band.

MVNO subscribers rose 13.6 per cent to 4.2 million and machine-type connections increased 21.1 per cent to 762,203.