Verizon Frontline provided a significant 5G upgrade to the New York State Police’s fleet of vehicles by providing more than 1,800 lines of service for mobile broadband usage.

The upgrade seeks to enhance operational efficiency and safety for state troopers.

It enables high-speed, low-latency connectivity for equipment including mobile data terminals, radios, wireless printers and scanners, licence plate readers and sensors, mobile and fixed camera systems, and GPS.

A Verizon Frontline representative told Mobile World Live the 5G service uses a mobile VPN to provision the services and applications.

The initiative is part of the police force’s modernisation efforts to improve crime prevention, respond to emergencies and disasters, and provide support to other law enforcement agencies.

Verizon Frontline is the operator’s rival to the AT&T-backed FirstNet Authority.