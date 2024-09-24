BT Group plans to deploy an internal platform co-developed with AWS to power generative AI (genAI) applications within its organisation, while also tapping into large language models (LLMs) from a range of providers including Meta Platforms and Anthropic.

The operator explained its digital arm partnered with AWS to design the platform dubbed GenAI Gateway, which will use BT’s corporate data sources to enable “flexible and responsible” applications of high-performing foundation models including those developed by Meta Platforms, Anthropic, Claude, Cohere and Amazon.

GenAI Gateway has been built using AWS’ Amazon Bedrock, Amazon Sagemaker and AWS Professional Services capabilities, which BT added provides secure and private access to LLMs.

BT expects the gateway to simplify large-scale genAI deployments within its business, supporting use cases around security, privacy controls, billing, enterprise search and simplifying the use of multiple corporate data sources.

Ethical guardrails are also built into the platform to prevent jailbreaks and the manipulation and exploitation of genAI models, as well as to “filter out queries that go beyond the remit of specific applications”.

Deepika Adusumilli, MD, Data and AI, BT Group’s Digital Unit, said the platform “allows us to tap into this powerful new set of technologies at scale, in a way that is safe, responsible, flexible and scalable, delivering the ambition we have for AI to unlock the human potential within BT Group, today and in the future”.

The operator has previously trialled the GenAI Gateway application, deploying the software to summarise engineering notes for its fibre business Openreach. It is also trialling the platform to analyse legal documents.

Also commenting on the partnership, Fabio Cerone, GM EMEA Telco at AWS, said: “The GenAI Gateway will trigger the flywheel effect in the adoption of generative AI, delivering quicker results for BT Group and its customers.”

The collaboration marks BT’s latest AI partnership with AWS. In February, the operator announced it deployed AWS’ Amazon CodeWhisperer platform to assist its software engineer with coding tasks.