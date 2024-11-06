T-Mobile US clocked what it claimed as a world record 5G uplink data rate of 2.2Gb/s during a test in the US state of California, a figure achieved using New Radio Dual Connectivity (DC) technology to aggregate mid-band spectrum with mmWave.

In the trial at SoFi Stadium, the operator noted it was able to allocate 60 per cent of mmWave resources to uplink rather than the 20 per cent used previously, contributing to a boost in throughput and capacity.

It used equipment from Ericsson and a smartphone sporting a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset.

In a typically bullish statement, the operator claimed the peak rate achieved was “the fastest recorded anywhere in the world” and demonstrated the potential of DC to “create serious efficiencies in how data is transmitted from devices to the network”.

T-Mobile highlighted upload speeds were becoming increasingly important to support use cases at live events along with for mobile gaming and extended reality applications.

President of technology Ulf Ewaldsson said T-Mobile was “pushing the boundaries of what’s possible to create better experiences in the places that matter most to our customers”.

Qualcomm VP product management Sunil Patil added the “groundbreaking achievement shows what could be possible with 5G DC and how it can bring new, unparalleled experiences to consumers, especially at large events like football games and concerts”.

It is the latest uplink record claim by the company, which regularly talks-up the abilities of its standalone 5G network for consumers and enterprises.