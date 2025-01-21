Bharti Airtel partnered Bajaj Finance to develop a digital platform to give millions across India access to a range of retail financial services through an app and the operator’s nationwide network of stores.

Bajaj Finance is a private non-banking financial company with more than 5,000 branches and 70,000 field agents.

In a statement, the operator noted it will initially offer Bajaj Finance’s retail financial products on its Thanks App and later through its retail outlets.

Airtel vice chair and MD Gopal Vittal stated the companies have a “shared vision of empowering millions of Indians with a diverse portfolio”, adding their combined reach and distribution strength would serve “as the cornerstone of this partnership”.

Bajaj Finance MD Rajeev Jain added it is excited to team with Airtel at a time when it is harnessing the power of AI to “enhance efficiencies and elevate customer experiences”.

A pair of Bajaj Finance products were piloted on the Thanks App, with the number to double by March and Airtel aiming for ten by the end of the year.

Airtel stated the partnership enables customers to secure loans on the Thanks App, empowering them to access finance and integrate with the formal financial system.