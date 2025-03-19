General Motors (GM) and Nvidia targeted creation of next-generation vehicles, factories and robots using AI systems with an extended tie-up, one of a spate of announcements made at the latter’s GPU Technology Conference (GTC).

The pair plan to collaborate on custom systems to train AI manufacturing models with the aim of optimising the automotive player’s factory planning and robotics use.

GM will use Nvidia’s Omniverse platform to create digital twins of assembly lines, providing the means for virtual testing and product simulations.

The intention is to train “robotics platforms already in use for operations such as material handling and transport, along with precision welding, to increase manufacturing safety and efficiency”, the companies stated.

GM will also use Nvidia kit for in-vehicle hardware to run driver assistance and safety applications.

The automotive player’s CEO Mary Barra said AI “not only optimises manufacturing processes and accelerates virtual testing but also helps us build smarter vehicles while empowering our workforce to focus on craftsmanship”.

Industry drive

Elsewhere at Nvidia’s GTC event, it unveiled various initiatives and partnerships to advance use of AI across several sectors.

These ranged from a pact with medical imaging specialist GE HealthCare focused on autonomous X-Ray technologies and ultrasound applications, to the launch of products to aid humanoid robot development.

A deal was announced with Oracle to ease creation of agentic AI applications by enterprises, along with a tie-up with Alphabet on developments related to physical use cases for the technology.

Nvidia highlighted the Alphabet deal would help “transform industries including healthcare, manufacturing and energy”, with experts from the companies working to “develop robots with grasping skills, reimagine drug discovery, optimise energy grids and more”.

It also extended the reach of its Omniverse physical AI operating system platform, with companies including SAP and Schneider Electric incorporating it into their respective offerings, and launched blueprints for “robot-ready factories”.