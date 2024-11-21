Singtel named Ericsson as its partner to deploy advanced connectivity at Tuas Port in Singapore, with plans to activate a 5G network slice to run mission-critical applications and create private networks tailored to the port’s security needs.

Port operator PSA Singapore aims to build the world’s largest fully automated facility and nearly double its annual handling capacity to 65 million 20-foot equivalent units.

In a statement, Singtel explained existing automated guided vehicles (AGVs) will be upgraded to 5G to allow real-time shipment tracking and further streamline crane operations.

From 2025, AGVs will transport containers, optimising yard operations and reducing labour costs.

Nelson Quek, regional CEO for Southeast Asia at PSA International, noted the upgrade to 5G would enable the port to streamline operations and optimise resource utilisation through real-time monitoring.

PSA International plans to also explore using 5G applications for predictive maintenance involving drone-based surveillance applications, to detect potential issues early and pre-empt equipment failure to improve efficiency and reducing downtime, added Daniel Ode, head of Singapore, Philippines and Brunei at Ericsson.