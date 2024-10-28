SK Telecom (SKT) detailed a plan to deploy an AI-based 5G base station quality optimisation technology developed with Samsung Electronics after verifying it improved the performance of sites in its commercial network.

In a statement, SKT explained the pair complied data from its networks using AI and deep learning, and developed technology which can automatically recommend optimal parameters.

Samsung’s AI-RAN Parameter Recommender “improves the efficiency of resources invested in optimising the wireless network environment and performance”, enabling “optimal management of mobile communication networks extensively organised in cluster units”.

The deep learning model can predict various wireless environments and service characteristics, and determine optimal parameters for improving quality.

SKT and Samsung are conducting additional trials and verifications by diversifying the parameters applied to the AI model and expanding the application to subways where traffic patterns change frequently.