SK Telecom (SKT) unveiled a global partnership with IonQ with plans to integrate the US-based company’s quantum computing technology with its own AI capabilities, including its personal agents.

The pair signed an MoU designed to establish a foundation for AI quantum development. The collaboration also will see SKT use IonQ’s technology in its AI data centre, GPU-as-a-service and edge AI offerings.

SKT aims to combine cryptography technologies, including quantum key distribution and post-quantum cryptography, with IonQ’s technology to strengthen its AI business competitiveness, it explained in a statement.

As part of the tie-up, the Korean operator and its investment arm SK Square will exchange shares in ID Quantique, a Geneva-based quantum cryptography company, for shares in IonQ.

The share exchange will result in IonQ gaining a controlling stake in ID Quantique.

SKT noted it will maintain strategic business ties with the Swiss company, with plans to strengthen its leadership in the quantum cryptography market in South Korea through joint technology and product development.

IonQ executive chair Peter Chapman stated in a separate release the strategic transaction and the expertise of ID Quantique “furthers IonQ’s role as a global leader in next-generation secure communications,” adding it expects the partnership with SKT will significantly enhance the distribution of its quantum technology.

SKT said IonQ is recognised as a leader in quantum computing based on its trapped ion technology, which uses an electric field controlled by lasers.

In 2024, the operator joined Nokia and five other companies to set up an alliance to promote developments in the quantum ecosystem.