One New Zealand appointed a new head to its cybersecurity company Defend, replacing the unit’s founder and CEO Wenzel Huettner who will take over as CTO.

Greg Patchell will join Defend as CEO in early March. He is currently chief security officer of the country’s Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, leading the digital and insights functions.

The move marks his return to the telecoms sectors 18 years after serving as group technology officer at Telecom New Zealand (now Spark) and also leading its capital investment programme for several years.

One NZ acquired a 60 per cent stake in Defend in early 2022 and increased its holding in 2024.

Defend chair Ken Tunnicliffe noted the appointment is part of the company’s next stage as “an independent but core part of the One NZ’s security practice”.

Tunnicliffe added Huettner will focus on leading its security product strategy and roadmap as CTO.