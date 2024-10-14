South Korea-based SK Telecom (SKT) added AI capabilities, previously limited to its A. app for smartphones, to its integrated calling platform T Phone and renamed the service A. Phone.
Acting as an AI personal assistant, the service can record calls and convert voice to text, then distil into a summary. Unlimited calls can be recorded, but the call summary function is capped at 30 calls a month, the operator stated.
The upgraded platform also provides real-time simultaneous interpretation, supporting Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese.
A spam and phishing detection function detects and blocks suspicious numbers.
Its flagship T Phone service was introduced in January 2014.
SKT is working to transition into an AI company by using the technology to redefine its core businesses.
It invested $100 million in generative AI company Anthropic in August 2023.
