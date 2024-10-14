South Korea-based SK Telecom (SKT) added AI capabilities, previously limited to its A. app for smartphones, to its integrated calling platform T Phone and renamed the service A. Phone.

Acting as an AI personal assistant, the service can record calls and convert voice to text, then distil into a summary. Unlimited calls can be recorded, but the call summary function is capped at 30 calls a month, the operator stated.

The upgraded platform also provides real-time simultaneous interpretation, supporting Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese.

A spam and phishing detection function detects and blocks suspicious numbers.

Its flagship T Phone service was introduced in January 2014.

SKT is working to transition into an AI company by using the technology to redefine its core businesses.

It invested $100 million in generative AI company Anthropic in August 2023.