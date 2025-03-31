MobiFone launched 5G service in major urban areas in Vietnam, following rivals Viettel and VNPT, with plans to expand coverage to all 63 provinces nationwide.

The operator, the third-largest mobile player in the country with 23.8 million mobile connections, was awarded 100MHz of spectrum in the 3.8GHz band by the government in July 2024.

On its website, the operator offers a range of daily 5G packages, starting at 6GB but does not indicate which cities currently have 5G coverage.

Viettel and VNPT officially introduced 5G service in late 2024.

Data from GSMA Intelligence showed Viettel closed 2024 with 2.3 million 5G connections, while VNPT had about 177,000.

Viettel started testing 5G in parts of the country’s two largest cities, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, using trial licences in 2019.

Commercial 5G deployments were held up by the Ministry of Information and Communications only releasing spectrum in 2024.