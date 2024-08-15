ZTE, CelcomDigi and U Mobile registered mobile data rates of 30.8Gb/s during a trial of 5G-Advanced, claiming a global record.

The Chinese vendor stated the live trial was a frontrunner in Malaysia, delivering individual data rates of 8.5Gb/s. ZTE added the companies plan to use the next generation technology to broadcast the opening ceremony of the 2024 Sukma Games sports event in conjunction with RTM, scheduled for 17 August.

ZTE stated the broadcast “will consist of high-resolution streams”, sent “with minimal delay”. It added the event would be the first experience for broadcasters to “capture the best footage”, as part of a broader set-up “offering them more flexibility and ability to do real-time coverage”.

CelcomDigi CEO Datuk Idham Nawawi said the data rates achieved show “the importance of industry collaboration and partnerships” in terms of delivering on the potential of 5G and 5G-A.

The operator will fuel Malaysia’s transformation into a “digital society”, he added.

Wong Heang Tuck, CEO of U Mobile, said the trial showcased the potential of 5G-A for “enterprise solutions across various verticals” and ZTE Malaysia chief Steven Ge added the companies would “bring more exciting use cases” as it tailors its products to meet the unique demands of the nation.