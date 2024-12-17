Operator Ooredoo named Sheikh Nasser Bin Hamad Bin Nasser Al Thani as group regional CEO for the Middle East, as part of a wider corporate restructuring that has resulted in the elimination of two high-profile roles.

Ooredoo stated the new structure means the group will no longer require a deputy group CEO and a group chief corporate affairs officer, the latter held most recently by Al Thani.

Instead, the new structure will accommodate two group regional CEO positions, each responsible for a specific area. Nasser Al Thani will be responsible for Ooredoo’s operations in Kuwait, Oman and Iraq, as well as North Africa and Asia.

Meanwhile. Ahmad Abdulaziz Al Neama will continue to oversee operations in Tunisia, Algeria, Indonesia, Maldives and Palestine.

Al Thani has spent more than 15 years at Ooredoo, serving in a variety of roles including chief commercial officer and chief business officer at Ooredoo Qatar.

The corporate shake-up went into effect yesterday (16 December).