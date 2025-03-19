T-Mobile US teamed with Nokia and Qualcomm to claim record breaking downlink data rates using six-carrier aggregation (6CA) in tests across low- and mid-band spectrum on the operator’s standalone (SA) 5G network.

The first trial employed a Samsung Galaxy S25 device and Qualcomm Snapdragon X80 5G-RF chip running test software, hitting 4.3Gb/s.

A second test used Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X85 5G Modem-RF chip on a non-commercial mobile test device to push 5G-Advanced downlink speeds to a peak of 6.3Gb/s.

Nokia’s 5G RAN equipment including massive MIMO radios, beamforming techniques, high-order carrier aggregation and high-order modulation was used in both tests.

The operator stated the record-setting data rates were achieved in real-world field conditions using 2.5GHz, PCS, AWS and 600MHz spectrum.