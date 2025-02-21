Counterpoint Research forecast Japan’s smartphone market would continue to climb this year after growing 7 per cent in 2024, aided by stabilised import prices and economic recovery boosting household income.

The research outfit, however, noted the sector’s growth potential could be limited by stricter subsidy regulations as well as uncertainty surrounding US trade policies.

Senior research analyst Jene Park said the iPhone 16e will likely boost Apple’s growth in the country this year.

The iPhone maker continued to dominate the market in 2024, though its share slipped 4 percentage points to 49 per cent. Its annual sales volume fell 3 per cent.

Second placed Sharp saw sales climb 17 per cent, with its market share rising from 8 per cent to 9 per cent. Google’s share dropped by 1 point to 8 per cent, pushing it to third place, as sales declined 6 per cent.

Samsung remained in fourth with a 6 per cent share (tied with Sony and Xiaomi), down from 7 per cent in 2023. Its sales dropped 9 per cent. Sony’s sales fell 14 per cent and its share 1 point.

Xiaomi leapt into the top five in 2024, with sales soaring 129 per cent.