The data protection watchdog in South Korea issued a warning to consumers about using the new Chinese AI platform DeepSeek, following a number of ministries blocking its use by employees, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Due to concerns over the start-up’s data management practices, the Personal Information Protection Commission said it is reviewing how the service uses personal data and urged caution when using the generative AI tool.

The commission stated in a briefing it is cooperating with other data protection organisation around the world, including the UK’s Information Commissioner’s Office, the news agency wrote.

Earlier in the week, South Korea’s industry, foreign and defence ministries blocked internal assess to the service after the government advised ministries and agencies to use caution when using AI services including DeepSeek and ChatGPT.

Australia’s government announced on February 4 all DeepSeek products, applications and services would be immediately removed from government networks.

Italy and Taiwan also moved to block the AI service.