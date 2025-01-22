Nokia named Patrik Hammaren as its new president of the vendor’s Technologies division, after he served in the role on an acting basis since October 2024 following the departure of Jenni Lukander.

Hammaren, who has also been elected as a member of Nokia’s group leadership team, joined the Finnish vendor in 2007 served in various roles over the years including chief licensing officer for wireless technologies and head of patent licensing in Greater China.

He was named acting president three months ago after Lukander stepped down in late 2024 as part of a wider overhaul of its group leadership team.

Nokia Technologies is of course the company’s business unit responsible for managing and monetising Nokia’s intellectual property,

In a statement, Nokia explained Hammaren was a key contributor in renewing Nokia’s major smartphone license agreements and expanding the company’s IoT licensing footprint.

Earlier this month, the Finnish vendor announced a multi-year patent licensing agreement with Samsung for video technologies and it has also clinched various patent licensing agreements in recent years with companies including Apple, ending long-running legal battles.

Nokia president and CEO Pekka Lundmark praised Hammaren’s strategic vision and experience, stating, “Patrik has demonstrated the drive and capability to lead Nokia Technologies into its next phase of growth”.

Hammaren said he aims to continue collaborating with Nokia’s external partners to capitalise on prior smartphone renewals and licensing growth momentum.

Set to be based in Finland, Hammaren will report directly to Lundmark.