Ukrainian operator Kyivstar agreed to acquire taxi and delivery company Uklon, as it continues a push to expand into new digital consumer areas in line with parent company Veon’s strategy.

Kyivstar stated it would take a 97 per cent stake in Uklon for $155.2 million, with the latter’s CEO Serhii Hryshkov expected to remain in his position.

Uklon operates in 27 cities across Ukraine, with more than 100,000 drivers working across its platforms.

Kyivstar stated the company handled more than 100 million journeys and topped 3 million deliveries in 2024.

Uklon also commenced operations in Uzbekistan in 2023, where Veon has a presence with Beeline.

Veon has long pushed a digital services strategy across its footprint and committed to invest $1 billion into Ukraine’s technological future through Kyivstar between 2023 and 2027.

Kyivstar CEO Oleksandr Komarov said it looked forward to welcoming Uklon, adding new and complementary expertise to its portfolio.

Uklon co-founder Dmytro Dubrovsky added it always had ambitions to move into new market verticals and fresh geographies, expressing confidence this would happen with Kyivstar’s backing.

The deal is subject to regulatory approval.