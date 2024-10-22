T-Mobile US teamed with energy contractor Miller Electric Company to connect a fleet of autonomous vehicles using private 5G.

The shuttles will transport visitors three miles to the waterfront in Jacksonville, Florida, with T-Mobile’s private 5G network providing communications between the shuttles and a command centre.

T-Mobile stated its network will provide real-time telemetry from onboard sensors, along with audio and video feeds to connect employees with passengers.

The private 5G infrastructure will be built alongside already-planned power and fibre products covering the rest of the waterfront project.

Mishka Dehghan, SVP of strategy, product and solutions engineering at T-Mobile Business Group, stated the service “will support a thriving urban corridor and give visitors convenient and futuristic transportation options”.

The shuttles are scheduled to be on the road by mid-2025 and are the first of three phases of a planned to connect with adjoining neighbourhoods.

T-Mobile offers the private 5G network service as part of a package launched two years ago.