LIVE FROM MWC LAS VEGAS 2024: T-Mobile US took the wraps off its 5G On Demand box that provides users with portable 5G private network services in areas that are either congested or hard to reach with traditional gear.

Mishka Dehghan, SVP, strategy, product and solutions engineering at T-Mobile Business Group told Mobile World Live it can provide 5G network services across verticals such as oil, gas, and construction or other services where low latency is key.

The Ericsson Private 5G (EP5G) box weighs about 200 pounds, around the size of small refrigerator, according to Dehghan. The device includes all the elements of setup, teardown and network management.

It can be deployed in less than 48 hours across locations that need an extra boost of connectivity such as an outdoor venue, in disaster areas or places where it is too costly to build a permanent network.

Dehghan stated it can leverage a customer’s fibre or use fibre from one of T-Mobile’s partners.

The 5G On Demand offering is part of the operator’s 5G advanced network solutions (ANS) portfolio that launched two years ago for fixed infrastructure deployments.

While it is just being introduced at MWC Las Vegas, T-Mobile used it at this summer’s PGA Golf Championship with CBS Sports and at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship with NBC Sports.

The 5G on Demand gear delivered glass-to-glass latency under 100 milliseconds, according to Dehghan.

“It seamlessly supported dozens of cameras capturing 40K resolution at 60 FPS, encoding and decoding 90 per cent of images before transmission to the broadcast production room,” she said.

She noted remaining 10 per cent of the 100ms latency is dedicated to 5G transmission from the cameras to the operator’s private 5G core.

“As the B2B markets continues to remain an under penetrated market for us at T-Mobile, we have a ton of room to run 5G ANS,” she noted.