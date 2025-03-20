Verizon fired shots across the bows of rivals AT&T and T-Mobile US by launching a direct-to-device (D2D) satellite messaging service across several Android devices.

A Verizon representative told Mobile World Live the service for smartphones in the Samsung Galaxy S25 and Google Pixel 9 ranges is being made available through an existing partnership with Skylo Technologies.

The operator stated upgrades enabling the service started yesterday (19 March) and will continue over the next two weeks.

It is in addition to D2D emergency and location services launched with the same provider and its Apple satellite messaging for iPhones equipped with iOS 18.

Rival T-Mobile US is currently conducting a beta of satellite messaging covering 500,000 square miles across the US.

Meanwhile, AST SpaceMobile is using Verizon and AT&T’s spectrum in a beta of D2D video calls.