Singapore-based Singtel teamed with Bridge Alliance to bring its GPU-as-a-service (GPUaaS) platform to customers across Southeast Asia to cater to rising demand for real-time AI and edge computing.

The pair signed a strategic partnership which will give the 35 members of the mobile alliance access to Singtel’s GPUaaS service, which is scheduled to launch in the current quarter.

Bridge Alliance noted in a statement the tie-up will assist members in “fast-tracking their go-to-market strategies”.

The service will be powered by Nvidia H100 Tensor core GPU clusters running at Singtel’s data centres in Singapore. The offering will be expanded to run in new sites across Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia when they begin operations from mid-2025.

Bill Chang, CEO of Singtel’s Digital InfraCo, explained the collaboration will “help democratise and accelerate” the use of AI by enterprises across industries by giving them the tools to improve productivity.

He added it sees the AI service offering low latencies by combining 5G and edge computing as a key growth driver for enterprises.