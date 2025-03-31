Yonhap News Agency expects Samsung Electronics’ operating profit in the opening quarter of 2025 to drop sharply due to US trade restrictions slowing chip sales to China and increasing competition for traditional memory chips.

The news service compiled earnings forecasts from a range of brokerage companies to come up with a projection, predicting the vendor’s operating profit to decline 27.8 per cent year-on-year to KRW4.7 trillion ($3.2 billion).

Its chip division is expected to break even or post a loss in Q1 but to rebound in Q2, Yonhap reported.

Samsung is scheduled to release its Q1 guidance in early April.

The company’s Q4 2024 net profit grew 23.8 per cent year-on-year to KRW7.8 trillion, while revenue rose 11.8 per cent to KRW75.8 trillion. Its chip division booked 39 per cent growth in sales to KRW30.1 trillion, while operating profit was up 5 per cent to KRW2.9 trillion.