Intel reportedly reached a preliminary deal with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) to establish a joint venture to operate the US-based chipmaker’s domestic production facilities.

TSMC will hold a 20 per cent interest in the JV, with Intel and other US chipmakers owning a majority interest, Bloomberg reported. The contract chipmaker is looking to share some manufacturing techniques with Intel in exchange for a minority stake.

In March, TSMC encouraged Nvidia, AMD and Broadcom to acquire stakes in the planned venture, Reuters reported.

As part of a wider cost-cutting initiative, the troubled chipmaker first considered selling its foundry business to TSMC in September 2024, news agencies reported.

Intel sold its stake in UK chip design company Arm for about $147 million in August 2024.

In March, it named former board member Lip-Bu Tan to replace long-serving CEO Pat Gelsinger.