Honeywell added 5G connectivity from Verizon Business to its smart meters to provide utility companies and end users with more data to monitor their energy usage.

The Verizon connectivity provides utility companies with a secure mobile network which can send data about energy usage, grid conditions and equipment performance, which the companies stated streamlines operations and reduces strain on the grid.

Data can be fed into utility management systems to provide near real-time forecasts of energy demand while also improving reliability and resiliency.

Honeywell stated its smart meters can run remote upgrades to incorporate new functions and applications, extending the useful life of the devices and reducing the need for technicians to visit.

It stated remote connectivity means fewer interruptions to service.

TJ Fox, SVP of Industrial IoT and Automotive at Verizon Business, said connected smart meters “can reduce waste, unburden our grids, and generally take time and cost out of the utility management process”.

The operator is also offering IoT management capabilities for the smart meters through its Verizon ThingSpace platform.