Deutsche Telekom became the first European company to join IoT-focused operator collaboration Bridge Alliance, expanding the group and German businesses’ globalisation strategies.

The IoT subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom’s T Business unit will work with Bridge Alliance members in Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa to provide connectivity and value-added services. The German operator branded the moves as a milestone in its bid to provide global connectivity.

This cooperation opens the greatest possible flexibility for both sides to meet individual customer requirements in an international environment Deutsche Telekom

Dennis Nikles, MD of Deutsche Telekom IoT, said it will pool “the know-how and technical expertise of all members” to provide a one-stop international service, removing the need for localised connectivity deals and providing a central point of contact rather than many.

Nikles explained the agreement will make it easier for Asia-based companies to conduct IoT business in Europe and vice-versa, “all under one contract, one management and one globally standardised service”.

Deutsche Telekom also highlighted regulatory compliance as a benefit, explaining Bridge Alliance members already work with local authorities on issues including roaming and data protection.

In a related statement, Bridge Alliance CEO Ong Geok Chwee explained Deutsche Telekom’s move is a highlight of the organisation’s 20th anniversary year.

Deutsche Telekom is the 35th operator to join Bridge Alliance, adding to a reach spanning 100 markets and a customer count of 1 billion in its current regions.