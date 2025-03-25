Digital transformation company GFT appointed a former EY executive as its latest US CEO, seeking benefits in an AI strategy for customers and in-house operations.

Rishi Chohan succeeds Marco Santos in the role, after the latter became GFT’s global chief in January. The company stated the pair would help guide a five-year transformation strategy centred on AI which includes plans to develop vertical-specific services.

GFT explained it is tapping Chohan’s more than 20-years of experience in the US software and services industry.

Along with professional services company EY, Chohan worked with software development and digital services provider SoftServe.

Santos detailed a target for GFT to become “AI-centric” over the next five years, commenting this would require the right set of personnel.

Chohan noted an opportunity for companies to employ AI in developing “new products and services”, expand their customer base and create fresh revenue streams.

GFT cited McKinsey and Company figures showing 19 per cent of companies had grown revenue by more than 5 per cent after deploying AI as evidence businesses must overhaul legacy systems to access fresh use cases.