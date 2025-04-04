The US government moved to ensure its naval forces were not left all at sea by a lack of communications by adding satellite coverage from Intelsat to its locker.

Intelsat secured a 12-month deal with the US Space Force to provide the Department of Defence with global maritime coverage in the form of satellite communications bandwidth, equipment and services.

The satellite service provider explained the agreement is part of a proliferated low Earth orbit (LEO) indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract vehicle the US government established in 2023 to streamline the defence division’s access to a growing range of low Earth options.

Intelsat explained the service provided will be available to multiple end-users.

It noted the US’ proliferated LEO arrangements offer a lucrative pot for satellite service providers, with the government upping the ceiling from $900 million to $13 billion 15 months after initiating the plan, a move prompted when initial spending exceeded $660 million.

David Broadbent, president of Intelsat Government Solutions, said the latest deal builds on a 60-year relationship with the US as a “trusted provider of resilient satellite communication services”.