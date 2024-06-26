Samsung Electronics revealed the date for its forthcoming Galaxy Unpacked, promoting announcements set to be made as heralding a new phase in mobile AI.

The event is scheduled for 10 July in Paris and sees Samsung return to Europe for the biannual mobile-focused showcase, which was last held in the US in January 2024 where it unveiled the Galaxy S24 series.

In recent years Samsung has launched its flagship standard smartphones during Q1 with its foldables announced in the Q3 Unpacked, which last year took place in Seoul.

It also announces various related products across the two events including tablets, wearables and software advances.

Unsurprisingly, given the AI focus of its S24 launch event in January and heavy promotion from rival smartphone brands of their use of the technology, the forthcoming edition is being promoted as signalling a “new frontier in Galaxy AI”.

The company noted the technology was “now infused into the latest Galaxy Z series and the entire Galaxy ecosystem” adding “a new phase of mobile AI” was about to arrive.

Samsung’s event in Paris comes weeks ahead of the Olympics taking place in the city, where the company is an official partner.