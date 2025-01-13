Samsung announced updates to its Galaxy Ring and associated health app aimed at enhancing sleep health, with the wearable now available in additional sizes and markets.

The Galaxy Ring will be available for purchase in sizes ranging from 5 to 15 with two newly introduced larger sizes from 22 January. Launched in 2024, the titanium wearable remains available in three colours—titanium black, silver, and gold and now offers a free sizing kit for customers ordering online.

While the Galaxy Ring has been available in 38 markets since debut, the accessory is set to expand to 15 new countries next month including Japan, Greece, and South Africa, bringing its global reach to 53 markets.

Meanwhile, the vendor has also upgraded the Samsung Health app to include various new features designed to offer a comprehensive approach beyond basic sleep analysis.

The updates include reports with personalised insights into conditions affecting users’ sleep, optimal bedtime recommendations tailored to users’ sleep patterns, and guided breathing and meditation exercises.