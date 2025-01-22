Indian smartphone shipments grew across the whole of 2024 despite declining in Q4 2024, Canalys stated, predicting further growth across this year.

Canalys senior analyst Sanyam Chaurasia noted with limited growth catalysts and the pandemic replacement cycle nearing an end, the company forecasts modest single-digit growth for 2025.

He added in the mass market, strong demand in the $100 to $200 price range would continue, driven by 5G adoption, but the sub-$100 segment faces challenges from macroeconomic pressures, 4G feature phone competition and a growing second-hand market.

Shipments in Q4 2024 declined 4 per cent year-on-year to 37.2 million units, as vendors adjusted inventories.

Vivo moved to the top spot with a 20 per cent market share up 2 percentage points, with shipments rising 6 per cent to 7.5 million.

Samsung’s shipments declined 29 per cent to 5.4 million, taking its share from 20 per cent to 15 per cent and putting it third behind Xiaomi, which shipped 5.7 million units, down 21 per cent.

Oppo remained fourth with an 11 per cent share and shipments up 12 per cent to 4.2 million.

Apple moved into the top five for the first time, with shipments up 39 per cent to 4 million.

Shipments in 2024 increased 5 per cent to 155.9 million, driven by a refresh cycle and 5G upgrades.