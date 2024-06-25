Lenovo-owned Motorola launched its latest generation of Razr devices, promoting the foldables on the availability of AI-powered applications on its external front screen and bright colour options.

The pair of smartphones comprising the Motorola Razr 50 series were unveiled in China earlier today (25 June) before being announced globally shortly afterwards. Availability in selected markets outside of China starts tomorrow.

Motorola Razr 50 and the higher-end Ultra version are claimed to have the largest, “most intelligent” external display of any flip phone, with access to the genAI Google Gemini app and Google Photos without having to unfold the handset.

Lenovo is also offering three months of free access to the advanced version of Google Gemini with the device.

Other upgrades on its previous models include a revamped hinge the company notes can be opened and closed with one hand, which “makes the Razr ideal for dramatic hang ups”.

The devices sport an upgraded camera system compared with their predecessors, partly due to the addition of new AI features.

Lenovo also highlighted the “bold” colours available, including a bright pink version inspired by the Motorola Razr V3 Pink from 2004.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra has a 4-inch external display, 6.9-inch main screen, 50MP main camera system, 4000mAh battery and runs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset.

The standard version has a 3.6-inch external display and runs a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset with a 4200mAh battery. Its camera and main screen are the same as its higher-end sibling.

In the UK, the Ultra device will be priced at £999 with the standard version initially costing £799.