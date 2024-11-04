The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) gave the nod to create the country’s controversial second 5G network to U Mobile, the third-largest operator, with market leader CelcomDigi and Maxis mulling their options.

In a short statement, MCMC said the decision followed “detailed deliberation” on the technical and commercial aspects, adding it will continue to oversee the progress of the implementation to “ensure total compliance with all regulatory requirements”.

U Mobile said it is engaging with global vendors, including Huawei, and will work with Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) to ensure the quality of 5G service is maintained. The operator noted it will reduce its foreign majority shareholding to 20 per cent, “ensuring greater Malaysian control and inviting participation from local investors”.

In a statement CelcomDigi revealed plans to hold discussions with various stakeholders to consider several viable options, without providing detail. It noted “we presented a compelling technical and commercial proposal to build the second 5G network”.

Meanwhile, Maxis stated it will engage with MCMC to understand the rationale for the decision and will consider its options after discussions with stakeholders

Early in 2023, the government moved away from its single 5G wholesale network strategy and approved the rollout of a second nationwide network following pressure from mobile operators and a review of the controversial single infrastructure plan.