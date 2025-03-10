Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) opened 2025 with a near 40 per cent increase in sales compared with the first two months of 2024, which most report as being due to demand for AI-capable chips.

Revenue in the opening two months was 39.2 per cent higher than in January and February 2024, at TWD553.3 billion ($16.8 billion). The figure suggests TSMC may have been conservative in predicting sales in Q1 would be at the lower end of its guidance due to the impact of an earthquake.

Bloomberg and others believe TSMC is benefitting from a deal with Nvidia for AI chips, reporting the Taiwanese company produces most of the world’s silicon involving the technology. The news outlet also highlighted the bump in sales during January and February was higher than a rise reported across the whole of 2024.

TSMC’s monthly figures for 2025 so far show significant gains over its performance in early 2024.

In January, revenue grew 35.9 per cent year-on-year compared with 7.9 per cent in the same month of 2024, with a 43.1 per cent increase booked in February eclipsing the 11.3 per cent of the comparable month.

TSMC’s figures trend towards sequential declines in February, with a drop of 15.8 per cent in 2024 and 11.3 per cent this year.