The European Commission (EC) continued its pursuit of Apple and Alphabet over compliance with its Digital Markets Act (DMA), laying out interoperability demands for the former and issuing preliminary findings on the latter’s claimed non-compliance.

In separate statements, the regulator pressed-on with attempts to ensure the US tech giants meet the requirements of the legislation introduced in 2022.

The EC’s document on Apple provided what it described as measures to assist DMA compliance related to interoperability with iOS for third-party connected devices.

It outlined required changes around granting manufacturers and app developers access to a series of iOS features primarily used to connect smartwatches, headphones, TVs and similar devices.

These, it asserts, would mean “connected devices of all brands will work better on iPhones”.

The regulator also detailed measures to improve the “transparency and effectiveness of the process that Apple devised for developers interested in obtaining interoperability with iPhone and iPad features”, including improved access to technical documentation for upcoming changes.

“Apple is required to implement the specified measures,” it added, though noted “as always, these decisions fully respect Apple’s rights of defence and remain subject to independent judicial scrutiny”.

Alphabet

In its disclosure about Alphabet, the authority issued a pair of preliminary findings claiming breaches for prioritising its own products and services in Google Search and issues related to the Google Play app store.

With regards to the latter, it noted “under the DMA, app developers that distribute their apps via Google Play should be able, free of charge, to inform customers of alternative cheaper possibilities, to steer them to those offers and to allow them to make purchases”.

The EC stated its preliminary finding was “Alphabet fails to comply with that obligation”.

Findings have been sent to Alphabet to examine while its full investigation into the issues is ongoing.