Rogers Communications claimed to be the first operator in Canada to trial cloud RAN over a commercial network during a recent Toronto Bluejays baseball game.

The operator teamed with vendor partner Ericsson for the trial at Rogers Centre baseball stadium in Toronto. The operator stated cloud RAN builds on its 5G standalone core which went live in 2021.

Earlier this year, it unveiled the first successful test of 5G network slicing in Canada by also collaborating with the Swedish vendor.

Operators are moving to cloud-native architectures to build and run scalable applications including network functions in environments spanning public, private and hybrid clouds.

Rogers noted cloud-native technology will enable it “to respond faster to wireless consumer and enterprise market demands, create a foundation for 5G technological advancements, improve network reliability and resiliency and ultimately improve energy efficiency”.

“Cloud-native technology is a critical component in the next generation of wireless networks and we are proud to have completed Canada’s first deployment of 5G cloud RAN technology at a major live event,” stated Ron McKenzie, chief technology and information officer for Rogers.