LIVE FROM MWC LAS VEGAS 2024: Venice Goodwine, CIO of the US Department of Air Force (pictured, right), called for help from the industry to solve “wicked problems” in modernising technology and methodologies across communications.

In her role as CIO of the Air Force and the Space Force, Goodwine is looking at 5G to enable connectivity for all personnel across 180 base installations. She explained Air Force Airmen and Space Force Guardians deployed at the tactical edge need to have confidence that they are always connected to their devices no matter the circumstances.

“That is why 5G is important to us, because it’s global,” she explained. “It allows me to move throughout the enterprise, whether it’s at home, whether it’s in the office, in a hotel, or whether that’s barracks to the battlefield.”

She stated the Air Force and other government agencies are embracing 5G, commercial Wi-Fi and commercial ISPs to ensure they have a roster of global transport technologies.

While the Air Force can maintain security “behind the fence” of military bases, it needs cybersecurity measures outside of those locations.

“What I need from you is to help me at the demarcation line, to ensure that beyond that is also secure,” she said. “Resiliency for me is under attack in a contested environment, do I have the ability to still operate my mission?

“And what 5G gives me is these different capabilities so I longer have to think about just one type of mode. I now have diversity in my transport mechanisms.”

Goodwine is open to new ideas to solve her wicked problems, but she has a few caveats in place.

“I need to modernise my approach,” she said. “I need to modernise my methodologies, but I’m mired in my own culture, so I want you to help.”

She continued: “I will say to you, help me solve some of these wicked problems, but please don’t let me enforce my culture on you. Hold me accountable.”